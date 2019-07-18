Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Angela Powell Notice
POWELL Angela Surrounded by her loving family in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
on Thursday 11th July 2019,
aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ray,
much-loved mum of
Paul, Julie & Mark,
mother-in-law of
Claire and Ana and
cherished nana of
Joe, Lois, Laila & Ryan.
"Angela will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her."
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium,
on Thursday 25th July
at 11:45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu maybe made
for North West Air Ambulance.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 18, 2019
