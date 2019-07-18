|
|
|
POWELL Angela Surrounded by her loving family in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
on Thursday 11th July 2019,
aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ray,
much-loved mum of
Paul, Julie & Mark,
mother-in-law of
Claire and Ana and
cherished nana of
Joe, Lois, Laila & Ryan.
"Angela will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her."
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium,
on Thursday 25th July
at 11:45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu maybe made
for North West Air Ambulance.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 18, 2019