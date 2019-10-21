|
Sproule Andy Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 13th October 2019, surrounded by his loving family, Andy aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Liz,
much loved dad of
Sue, Jillian and Andrew,
dear father in law of Howard and loving pops of Richard, Alex, Maxence and Maddy.
Funeral Service and cremation at Lytham Crematorium on
Monday 28th October at 1.30pm.
Flowers welcome or if preferred donations may be sent to
Blue Skies Hospitals Fund c/o
the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019