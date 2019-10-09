Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Docherty Andrew On Thursday 3rd October 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital, Andrew of Poulton le Fylde and formerly of Burn Naze, Thornton passed away aged 63 years.
Dearly loved son of the late
George and Catherine, loving brother to Vince, Cathy and the late Michael, Ian and Maureen.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday 14th October 2019 at 2pm at Carleton Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice c/o the
Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
