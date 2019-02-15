Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30
Carleton Crematorium
Andrea Brindle Notice
BRINDLE née Kettlewell
Andrea Peacefully at her home in
Poulton-Le-Fylde on
Friday February 1st 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved mum of Lee, Scott
and the late Joanne and
cherished nana of Thomas.
"Andrea will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends."

Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday February 22nd at 10.30 am.
No flowers please,
donations, if desired,
to N.S.P.C.C. Donations and
all enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Thornton-Cleveleys,
Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
