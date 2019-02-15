|
|
|
BRINDLE née Kettlewell
Andrea Peacefully at her home in
Poulton-Le-Fylde on
Friday February 1st 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved mum of Lee, Scott
and the late Joanne and
cherished nana of Thomas.
"Andrea will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends."
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday February 22nd at 10.30 am.
No flowers please,
donations, if desired,
to N.S.P.C.C. Donations and
all enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Thornton-Cleveleys,
Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More