PENTY Amy On Sunday 26th May 2019
whilst in the care of
The Hamptons Care Centre, Lytham St Anne's,
Amy passed away.
A loving wife to the late Bill,
much loved mum to Alison, grandma to Chloe, William
and Emilie and mother in law
to Gordon.
Amy will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at Thornton Parish Church on Thursday 27th June 2019 at
1.45pm prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Flowers are welcome.
Please feel free to wear
an item of Red which was
Amy's favourite colour.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys.
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2019
