CROFT Amanda
nee Barks After a short illness,
surrounded by her loving family, Amanda passed away peacefully on Friday 6th December 2019, aged 59 years.
Amanda, the ever loving mother
of Danielle and Dominic,
cherished sister of Michael,
true soulmate to her partner Clive, adored nannie of grandson Adrian and beloved daughter to the late Ned and Cecily.
May they keep her safe
in their arms.
Amanda will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 23rd December
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu may be made to the local food banks at Christmas.
All enquires and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019