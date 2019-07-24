|
|
|
FARLEY Allan James Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on 17th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved Husband of the Late Joyce, much loved Dad to David, Gail, Alison and Roger.
Devoted Grandad to Lauren, Hannah, Caitlin, James,
Wil and Joe.
Allan will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on
29th July 2019 at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK or
Salvation Army c/o
and all enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH. Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 24, 2019