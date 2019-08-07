|
|
|
Bradley Alison Maria
"Ali" Passed away peacefully surrounded by her close and loving family in Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 16th July 2019, Ali,
aged 60 years of Blackpool.
"Ali will be very sadly missed and always loved by her family and many friends."
A celebration of Ali's life will be held at Carleton Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 15th August at 11.45 a.m. followed by burial. No flowers by request please, donations in memory of Ali to MSA Trust (Multiple System Atrophy)
c/o and all enquiries to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road
Blackpool
FY3 7EP
Tel 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019