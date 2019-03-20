Resources More Obituaries for Alice Parkinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alice Parkinson

Notice PARKINSON Alice The family of the late

Mrs. Alice Parkinson would like to thank everyone for their beautiful cards & expressions of sympathy received following their sad bereavement, and for the

kind donations for

Wrea Green Churchyard Fund.

They would also like to thank the Cardiac Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for their care & attention shown to Alice during her short illness and to the Angels Care Team for their care of Alice at home over the last 18 months.

They would also like to thank the Rev'd Carole Garner for her kind ministrations and all at St Nicholas Parish Church Wrea Green.

Thanks also to Ribby Hall Village for the catering and to Billingtons Funeral Directors for their caring, dignified & professional

Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019