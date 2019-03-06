|
PARKINSON Alice Of 39 Bryning Lane, Wrea Green passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
after a short illness on
February 28th 2019,
aged 102 years.
Dearly loved wife of Hughie (deceased), loving mum of Irene, mother in law of John, much
loved grandma of Alan and Jane and the late Ian and Mark and a loving great grandma to her six great grand children, and three great great grand children.
"To live on in the hearts of
those we love is not to die."
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Service and interment at
St Nicholas Church, Wrea Green on Tuesday March 12th at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Wrea Green Parish Church c/o and further enquires please to
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
