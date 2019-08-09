|
|
|
JACKSON Alice Beloved wife of the late
Harold Jackson, mother of
Brian and Alan, mother-in-law
to Colette and Sue, grandma of Danielle, Hayley and Luke.
Passed away peacefully at her home with her family around her on Thursday 1st August 2019
aged 86 years.
A service of committal shall
take place at Carleton Crematorium at 11.45am on Monday 19th August 2019.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Blue Skies c/o
T. H. Fenton, 27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DX.
01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019