Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
13:00
Poulton Le Fylde Methodist Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
14:00
Alice Haworth Notice
HAWORTH Alice Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday 29th November.
Beloved Mum of Caroline and David, loving Grandmother of Hannah, Georgina, Grace and Eve and great friend to many.
We will be remembering her and celebrating her life on Friday 20th December at Poulton Le Fylde Methodist Church at 1pm followed by cremation at Carleton at 2pm.
Family flowers only with donations to The Salvation Army.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
