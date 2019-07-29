Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra Murphy

Notice Condolences

Alexandra Murphy Notice
MURPHY Alexandra
(Alex) Passed away peacefully surround by loved ones at Trinity Hospice, Blackpool on July 20th, 2019.
Alex
aged 49 years
of Poulton-Le-Fylde.
Loving Wife of Kevin,
devoted Mum of Sophie.
Alex will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday August 5th, 2019
at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice. Colourful dress code please.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde.
Tel: 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.