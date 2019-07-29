|
|
|
MURPHY Alexandra
(Alex) Passed away peacefully surround by loved ones at Trinity Hospice, Blackpool on July 20th, 2019.
Alex
aged 49 years
of Poulton-Le-Fylde.
Loving Wife of Kevin,
devoted Mum of Sophie.
Alex will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday August 5th, 2019
at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice. Colourful dress code please.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde.
Tel: 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 29, 2019