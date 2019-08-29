Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd (Blackpool)
164 Ashfield Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0BX
01253 471827
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Deeprose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Deeprose

Notice Condolences

Alexander Deeprose Notice
DEEPROSE Alexander
(SANDY) Sandy, peacefully fell asleep, in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, surrounded by his loving family,
on Friday 16th August 2019,
aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Betty, cherished Dad of Jacqueline
and a loving Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Sandy will be greatly missed,
by all his family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him.
Funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th September 2019
at 1.15pm.
Family floral tributes by request, donations of so desired,
in lieu of floral tributes to Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral director.
All enquiries please
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0BX
Tel 01253 471 827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.