DEEPROSE Alexander
(SANDY) Sandy, peacefully fell asleep, in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, surrounded by his loving family,
on Friday 16th August 2019,
aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Betty, cherished Dad of Jacqueline
and a loving Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Sandy will be greatly missed,
by all his family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him.
Funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th September 2019
at 1.15pm.
Family floral tributes by request, donations of so desired,
in lieu of floral tributes to Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral director.
All enquiries please
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0BX
Tel 01253 471 827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019