|
|
|
Hargreaves Albert (Of Rycroft Farm, Mains Lane,
Little Singleton).
Passed away peacefully in Kepplegate Care Home on Saturday 19th October 2019,
aged 89 years.
The dearly loved Husband to the late Jean, a much loved Dad to Terry and Jane, a devoted Grandad to Anthony, Samuel, Harriett, Nicholas and Great Grandad to Teddy and Freddie.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Chad's Church, Poulton on
Friday 8th November at 10.30 am followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only please donations to
Motor Neurone Disease.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019