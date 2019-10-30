Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30
St. Chad's Church
Poulton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Hargreaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Hargreaves

Notice Condolences

Albert Hargreaves Notice
Hargreaves Albert (Of Rycroft Farm, Mains Lane,
Little Singleton).
Passed away peacefully in Kepplegate Care Home on Saturday 19th October 2019,
aged 89 years.
The dearly loved Husband to the late Jean, a much loved Dad to Terry and Jane, a devoted Grandad to Anthony, Samuel, Harriett, Nicholas and Great Grandad to Teddy and Freddie.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Chad's Church, Poulton on
Friday 8th November at 10.30 am followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only please donations to
Motor Neurone Disease.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.