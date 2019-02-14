Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
14:30
Park Crematorium, Lytham
Albert Atherton Notice
Atherton Albert (Ex Head of Security at
Blackpool Pleasure Beach).
Passed away on
February 3rd 2019, aged 83 years. Reunited with wife Cynthia,
dear father of Patricia, Michael, Angela and the late Paula.
He was a loving brother and friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, especially by his dear friends and neighbours, Chevonne, Simon and family.
Funeral Service and cremation at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday 22nd February 2019 at 2.30pm. Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
