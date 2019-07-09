Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Alan Walmsley Notice
Walmsley Alan (The Wasp)
Sadly passed away at
home on 25th June 2019
surrounded by his family.
Loving Husband of Debbie,
devoted Dad to Lea, Jamie,
Craig, Lindsay, Cassie and Ryan.
Proud Grandad of 8,and a
much loved Brother and friend.
Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu to
The British Lung Foundation.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July 2019
at 12:30PM.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 9, 2019
