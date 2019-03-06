|
|
|
TAYLOR Alan Alan died peacefully at home on February 17th 2019 aged 79 years.
The loved husband of Patricia, loving father of Jeff, Chris and Elaine, adored grandad of Joe, Aimee, Lucy and Tom, also a special brother in law and uncle.
Service at Marton United Reformed Church Preston Old Road, Blackpool on Friday 15th March 2019 at 12:00 noon prior to interment at Marton Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Donations in place of flowers please to the
British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More