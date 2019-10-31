|
|
|
SMETHURST ALAN Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at Ryecourt Nursing Home,
aged 93 years.
Devoted husband
of the late Dorothy.
Beloved dad of Anne and loving grandad of Laura and Mark.
Alan will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in memory of Alan
to the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool.
Tel: 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019