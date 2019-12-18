|
|
|
Seed Alan Passed away suddenly at home
on 10th December 2019,
aged 74 years.
A loving husband to Dette,
a dear brother, brother-in-law
and uncle.
Alan will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and
burial to be held at St William's
Roman Catholic Church on
Monday 23rd December
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the RSPB c/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019