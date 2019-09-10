|
|
|
POVEY Alan Edward Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family on Sunday September 1st 2019,
aged 77 years.
Devoted husband of the late Joan, much adored dad of
Tracey and Paul,
dear father in law of Paul,
doting grandad of Hannah
and the late Daniel
and loving brother of Sheila and brother in law of Allan and Rita.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Tuesday September 17th
at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries please to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019