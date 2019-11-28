Home

Notice Condolences

Alan Knowles Notice
KNOWLES ALAN Peacefully on Tuesday 19th November 2019,
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Alan passed away aged 89 years.
Beloved Father of Stephen and Stuart, much loved Grandfather
of Olivia and loved Father in Law
of Susan.
A Funeral Service will take place at St.Marys Church Oswaldtwistle,
at 10.00am on Wednesday
4th December 2019, followed by interment at Dill Hall Cemetery, Accrington.
Family flowers only please.
For further details please contact
Hyndburn Funeral Services,
336 Union Road, Oswaldtwistle
BB5 3JD Tel: 01254 879436
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
