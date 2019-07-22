|
|
|
GROVES Alan
"K9" On Saturday 29th June 2019,
Alan passed away peacefully,
aged 72 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Aileen, much loved dad to David and Diane, a dear father in law to Karoline and Paul and a devoted granddad to Shona, Ryan, Matthew and Charlie.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to RNLI (Fleetwood) and Trinity Hospice c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road, East Thornton Cleveleys, Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 22, 2019