J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Alan Griffiths Notice
Griffiths Alan On Tuesday 11th June 2019, suddenly but peacefully whilst in hospital and of Thornton,
Alan passed away aged 63 years.

A dearly loved Dad, Brother and Grandad and Uncle Al to many.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 20th June 2019 at 10:00am.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu if so desired to a c/o the Funeral Director.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 17, 2019
