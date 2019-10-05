|
|
|
GREEN Alan
Peacefully at
The Willows Rest Home, Rippingale on Friday 13th September, (formerly of Hambleton and former Post Master at
Salmesbury Avenue, Bispham).
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Margaret Green,
much loved dad of Ashley, Howard and daughters-in-law Lynn and Jacqueline and a loving Grandpa.
Funeral at Bourne Abbey Church, Bourne, Lincolnshire,
followed by cremation at
Surfleet Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in memory of Alan to the
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to:-
T R Carlton Funeral Director
Tel: 01778 422240
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019