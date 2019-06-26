|
|
|
Faulkner Alan Passed away peacefully on
June 19th 2019,
at Victoria Hospital, Blackpool, aged 87 years.
After fighting an illness with fortitude and great courage.
Beloved Husband of Margaret
and a much loved Father of Peter and Father-in-Law of Judith
and a devoted Grandad of
Sarah and Robert.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 5th July 2019 at 12:00 noon at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired for
Brian House Children's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals Limited
(01253) 732217.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2019
