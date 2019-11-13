|
|
|
Doggart Alan Passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 6th, 2019, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Alan, aged 77, of Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, formerly of
Broughton Cross, West Cumbria.
Loving husband of Marian, adored uncle of Barry and Helen.
Alan will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Service to be held at
Kirkham United Reformed Church on Friday November 15th, at 12:30pm. Followed by burial.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries and donation to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019