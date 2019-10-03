|
|
|
BARRS Alan
(Pablo) Alan, peacefully fell asleep in the loving care of
The Trinity Hospice on
Saturday 28th September 2019,
aged 72 years.
Devoted husband of Carol,
cherished step dad
of Angela and Julie and
a loving grandad of Damon,
Luke, Becca, Aaron and Taya.
Alan will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends and all
who had the pleasure
to have known him.
Funeral service will be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 11.30am. Family floral tributes
only please by request,
donations if so desired,
in lieu of floral tributes, to Trinty,
the Hospice in the Fylde c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019