DEVONPORT Aileen
(Née Henley) Passed away suddenly on November 20th, 2019,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved sister of Christine and the late Roy, sister-in-law of Eunice and Mike, devoted auntie to her nieces and nephew.
Aileen with be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Service and Cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday December 6th, at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers
to Trinity Hospice or
North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019