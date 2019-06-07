Home

Cox Aileen Passed away peacefully on
May 31st, 2019, at
The Manse Nursing Home,
of Kirkham and formerly
of Blackpool, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Ernie, loving Mum of Susan and Nana to Sam.
Funeral service and Committal at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday June 18th at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
North West Air Ambulance.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 7, 2019
