BRADLEY Agnes "Bunty" On Thursday 6th June 2019,
peacefully whilst in hospital
and of Cleveleys, Bunty,
passed away aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Peter, loving mum of Gerard, Andrew and the late Stephen and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service and Requiem
Mass will take place at
St Teresa's RC Church Cleveleys on
Friday 21st June 2019 at 1.15pm, prior to Committal at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Cancer Research c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2019
