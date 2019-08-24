|
|
|
BENBOW Ada Violet Peacefully in the loving care of Thistleton Lodge Care Home on
Friday August 16th 2019,
aged 93 years.
Dear and devoted wife of Ken. Beloved mum of Peter and Barbara and mother-in-law of Debbie and Andrew and a cherished nan and great nan.
"Ada will be greatly missed
by all of her loving
family and many friends."
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday September 2nd at 2pm. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if desired,
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
