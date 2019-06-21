Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
14:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham St. Annes
View Map
BEARDALL Ada Passed away peacefully in hospital on Sunday June 16th 2019,
aged 90 years.

Devoted Wife of the late Bill, dearly loved Mother of Stephen, Dennis, Christine and Shaun and a loving Mother-in-Law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes
on Tuesday July 2nd at 2:30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desire to Stroke Unit, BVH and or RNLI,
Blackpool Branch.

All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 21, 2019
