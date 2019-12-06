|
TINGEY William Frederick
(Bill) On 26th November 2019, passed away peacefully at home aged 82 years.
A much loved husband to Marion,
a loving dad to Debbie, Paul and Julie and an adored grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral Service takes place at 2.00pm on Tuesday 17th December at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park
& Crematorium, Holwell.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Sue Ryder Care
(St. John's Hospice, Moggerhanger) may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Tel: 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Dec. 6, 2019