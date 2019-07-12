Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Resources
More Obituaries for William Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Roberts

Notice Condolences

William Roberts Notice
Roberts William Frederick George
'Bill' Of Campton
On 30th June 2019, aged 83 years.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at 4pm on Monday, 15th July at
All Saints Church, Campton
followed by burial in
Campton & Shefford Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, may be made for Parkinson's UK and sent via www.memorygiving.com/billroberts
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
Download Now