|
|
|
LONGLEY William John
"Bill" formerly of Henlow
On 12th September, 2019 peacefully after a long illness, aged 81 years.
Beloved Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family.
Funeral service takes place at 1pm
on Tuesday 15th October at North Hertfordshire Crematorium. The family have asked for those that are attending to wear brighter colours please.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, for
Animal Free Research UK via
www.memorygiving.com/billlongley.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 27, 2019