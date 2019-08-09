|
HARBEN William John
'John' Of Potton
Passed away peacefully
at Hinchingbrooke Hospital,
Huntingdon on 26th July 2019,
aged 86 years.
He will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held
at The Pavilion, Mill Lane, Potton
SG19 2PG on the 19th August 2019
at 1.30pm followed by interment
at Potton Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for St John's Hospice.
For further details contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Huntingdon Street, St Neots,
Cambs PE19 1BG
Tel:01480 210780
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 9, 2019