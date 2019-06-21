|
|
|
O'Connor
Trudy Dawn of Sandy
(formerly of Greenford) passed away on
22nd April 2019 aged 62 years.
A much loved mum to Michelle, Heidi and Adrian. Nannie to Jennifer and Kyle, Mother-in-law to Brian and Angus, Daughter, Sister, Niece, Aunt
and friend to all.
A celebration of life service will take place on Friday 28th June 2019 2pm at Sandy Baptist Church.
All welcome.
Please wear colour, if you wish.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Penguin Rescue Sanctuary
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 21, 2019
