Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
14:00
Sandy Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy O'Connor

Notice Condolences

Trudy O'Connor Notice
O'Connor
Trudy Dawn of Sandy
(formerly of Greenford) passed away on
22nd April 2019 aged 62 years.

A much loved mum to Michelle, Heidi and Adrian. Nannie to Jennifer and Kyle, Mother-in-law to Brian and Angus, Daughter, Sister, Niece, Aunt
and friend to all.

A celebration of life service will take place on Friday 28th June 2019 2pm at Sandy Baptist Church.
All welcome.
Please wear colour, if you wish.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Penguin Rescue Sanctuary
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.