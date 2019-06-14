Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Burton

Notice Condolences

Thelma Burton Notice
BURTON Thelma Ellen of Clifton
On 5th June, 2019 peacefully after
a short illness, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Keith, mother of
Jackie & Richard & much loved grandma & great-grandma.
Funeral service takes place at 11am
on Thursday 20th June at All Saints Church, Clifton followed by the burial. Bright colours are welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired, for Dementia UK or the Downs Syndrome Association may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
thelmaellenburton.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.