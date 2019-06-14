|
BURTON Thelma Ellen of Clifton
On 5th June, 2019 peacefully after
a short illness, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Keith, mother of
Jackie & Richard & much loved grandma & great-grandma.
Funeral service takes place at 11am
on Thursday 20th June at All Saints Church, Clifton followed by the burial. Bright colours are welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired, for Dementia UK or the Downs Syndrome Association may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
thelmaellenburton.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 14, 2019
