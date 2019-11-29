Home

AUBURN Terry On 16th November, 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
father of Jane & Lisa and
much loved grandad (Grampsy).
Funeral service takes place at 2.30pm on Thursday 5th December
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to
Acute Respiratory Assessment Services at Bedford Hospital
may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/terryauburn
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 29, 2019
