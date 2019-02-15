|
WHARTON Sylvia 1926 to 2019
On 31st January 2019, 92 year old Sylvia passed away peacefully in Manton Heights Care Home, Bedford.
She was a much loved wife,
mother to Tony and Geoffrey, grandmother, great and
great great grandmother.
She was previously married to
Robert Geoffrey Wharton.
Sylvia was a keen member of Potton choir and WI. for several years.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 8th March at 12 noon in St John the Baptist Church, Cockayne Hatley, Sandy SG19 2EA followed by interment in the churchyard. Floral tributes may be sent to undertakers
Arnold's, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 15, 2019
