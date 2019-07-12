|
|
|
THORNE Susan Carole Of Gamlingay
Passed away peacefully on
19th June, 2019, aged 72 years.
Susan will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service takes place at 10.45am on Wednesday 17th July at
Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only, please,
donations if desired for
Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust
may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
/susancarolethorne.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 12, 2019