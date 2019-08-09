|
JAKES Stephen Robert
'Bob'
CHANGE OF VENUE
The funeral of Bob Jakes takes place on Friday 16th August.
Mourners are invited to visit Bob at
The Field from 12 noon.
To get to the field, follow the signs for Potton View Care Home, Mill Hill,
Potton Road, Gamlingay, SG19 3LW. The funeral service takes place at
St Mary's Church, Potton at 2.45 pm followed by cremation in
Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road at 4pm.
Linda requests mourning attire not to be worn as Bob would have preferred you to wear something bright
All welcome back to the field for Bobby's Big Bash.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 9, 2019