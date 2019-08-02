Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
14:45
St Mary's Church
Potton
Stephen Jakes Notice
JAKES Stephen Robert
'Bob' Of Mill Farm, Gamlingay passed away peacefully on 7th July 2019 in The Royal Papworth Hospital Cambridge, aged 68 years.
Much loved husband of Linda.
Dad to Lucy and Marilyn and Grandad to Daniel, Dylan, Amelie and Annabelle.
Funeral service takes place at
St Mary's Church, Potton on
Friday 16th August at 2.45 pm followed by cremation at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 4pm.
Everyone welcome back to Mill Farm for Bobby's Big Bash.
Donations if desired for
Pulmonary Rehab, Bedford may
be sent to G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 2, 2019
