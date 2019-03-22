|
|
|
Smith Sheila Irene 17.9.32 - 16.3.19
Passed away peacefully
at home surrounded by close family.
Funeral Service at
St Andrew's Parish Church,
Biggleswade at 2:30pm on
Thursday 18th April.
Sheila requested that colour be worn.
Family flowers only. Donations
to be made payable
to either Sue Ryder St John's Hospice or British Heart Foundation
and can be sent c/o
Woodman and son,
3 Market Square,
Biggleswade, SG18 8AP.
Telephone 01767 315700.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More