Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:30
St Swithun's Church
Sandy
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Fairweather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Fairweather

Notice Condolences

Russell Fairweather Notice
FAIRWEATHER Russell Frederick Alan Of Sandy, Bedfordshire, passed away peacefully
at home on 2nd March 2019.

A much loved Husband,
Dad and Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th March in
St Swithun's Church, Sandy at 12.30 pm followed by cremation at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Dementia UK may be sent to

G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.