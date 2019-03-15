|
|
|
FAIRWEATHER Russell Frederick Alan Of Sandy, Bedfordshire, passed away peacefully
at home on 2nd March 2019.
A much loved Husband,
Dad and Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th March in
St Swithun's Church, Sandy at 12.30 pm followed by cremation at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Dementia UK may be sent to
G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More