|
|
|
HANKS Roy on 7th October, 2019
peacefully, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of Joan,
and father of Kevin, Yvette and Owen,
grandad to Josh, Cameron, Ollie,
Ewan, Minnie and Nell.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family.
Funeral service takes place at 11am
on Tuesday 29th October
at North Hertfordshire
Memorial Park & Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired,
for Headway, Bedford or Guide Dogs for the Blind may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/royhanks.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 25, 2019