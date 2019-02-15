Home

Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Henlow
LAMB Rosemary Of Henlow,
on 1st February, 2019,
in Lister Hospital, aged 69 years.
Much loved Wife to David,
loving Mum to Phillipa & Christopher, caring Grandma to Thea,
Jared, Harry & Daisy.
Funeral service to take place at 11am
on Monday 4th March at St Mary's Church, Henlow followed by the
private family committal and burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made
for Parkinson's UK and sent via www.memorygiving.com/
rosemarylamb.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 15, 2019
