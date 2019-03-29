|
|
|
MARTIN Ronald James Passed away at Lister Hospital with his family by his side on the
20th March 2019, aged 85.
Beloved Husband to the late Pauline Martin, much loved Father to Dawn.
Father in Law to Graham, Grandad to Jason and Adam, Great Grandad to Evie and Harry.
He was loved by us all.
The Funeral service will be at
Luton Crematorium (Stopsley)
on Tuesday 9th April at 4pm.
Family flowers only .
Donations payable to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
C/O Woodman and son, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, SG18 8AP.
Telephone 01767 315700.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 29, 2019
