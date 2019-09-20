Home

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park & Crematorium
DAWSON Robin Passed away peacefully on
10th September after a long illness,
aged 79 years.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 2nd October at 12pm
at the North Hertfordshire
Memorial Park & Crematorium.
The family will be dressing to celebrate Robin's life and colourful character and you are welcome to do so too.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society or The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
robindawson

Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Shefford. Tel: 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 20, 2019
